Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight

Estonia will close its airspace to Russian airlines, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said on Saturday. The rule takes effect at midnight local time.

"Estonia joins Poland's initiative and will ban all Russian airlines from using our airspace," Aas told ERR on Saturday through a spokesperson. A proposal is currently being drafted after which the ban will come into force.

"I invite our Baltic colleagues to do the same to cut Russia off from European airspace," the minister said.

"Europe must be united and resolute in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine!)" he added.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) wrote on social media on Saturday that the West must isolate Russia both economically and politically after its brutal attack on Ukraine.

"Estonia is banning Russian airlines from our airspace. We invite all EU countries to do the same. There is no place for planes of the agressor state in democratic skies," she wrote on Twitter.

#Estonia is banning Russian airlines from our airspace. We invite all EU countries to do the same. There is no place for planes of the agressor state in democratic skies. #StandWithUkraine — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 26, 2022

Airspace to close at midnight to Russian planes

Estonia's airspace will close at midnight to Russian places, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) confirmed on Saturday evening.

After this time aircraft owned or operated by citizens and airlines of the Russian Federation cannot "enter, exit or over fly" Estonian airspace — except for humanitarian and rescue flights with the permission of the Transport Administration and emergency landings.

Director General of the Transport Administration Kaido Padar encouraged other countries to follow suit.

Poland, the Czech Republic and the Baltic states have all closed their airspace to Russia.

Editor's note: Comments from Prime Minister Kaja Kallas were added to this article and later updated. This article was then updated again with information from the Transport Authority.

