Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight

News
{{1645870560000 | amCalendar}}
Aeroflot plane on Tallinn Airport runway.
Aeroflot plane on Tallinn Airport runway. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia will close its airspace to Russian airlines, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said on Saturday. The rule takes effect at midnight local time.

"Estonia joins Poland's initiative and will ban all Russian airlines from using our airspace," Aas told ERR on Saturday through a spokesperson. A proposal is currently being drafted after which the ban will come into force.

"I invite our Baltic colleagues to do the same to cut Russia off from European airspace," the minister said.

"Europe must be united and resolute in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine!)" he added.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) wrote on social media on Saturday that the West must isolate Russia both economically and politically after its brutal attack on Ukraine. 

"Estonia is banning Russian airlines from our airspace. We invite all EU countries to do the same. There is no place for planes of the agressor state in democratic skies," she wrote on Twitter.

Airspace to close at midnight to Russian planes

Estonia's airspace will close at midnight to Russian places, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) confirmed on Saturday evening.

After this time aircraft owned or operated by citizens and airlines of the Russian Federation cannot "enter, exit or over fly" Estonian airspace — except for humanitarian and rescue flights with the permission of the Transport Administration and emergency landings.

Director General of the Transport Administration Kaido Padar encouraged other countries to follow suit.

Poland, the Czech Republic and the Baltic states have all closed their airspace to Russia.

Editor's note: Comments from Prime Minister Kaja Kallas were added to this article and later updated. This article was then updated again with information from the Transport Authority.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:11

Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight Updated

20:53

Gallery: Giant Ukrainian flag displayed in Ida-Viru County town

20:22

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media

19:51

Karis: This is not the Russian people's war — this is Putin's war

15:54

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine Updated

11:57

Gallery: Narva shows solidarity with Ukraine

11:47

Estonian fencers withdraw from Sochi World Cup

11:29

Coronavirus update: 312 patients, 4,002 new cases, 9 deaths

11:18

Freedom Square coronavirus vaccination center to close in March

09:22

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 28

09:02

Estonian Red Cross flooded with donations for Ukraine

08:41

MFA: Approximately 100 Estonians remain in Ukraine

08:14

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

25.02

Anett Konveit through to Qatar WTA final

25.02

Council of Europe suspends Russia's representative rights

25.02

Russia expelled from Eurovision Song Contest finals

25.02

Tartu preparing for refugees from Ukraine

25.02

Russia blocks ERR's Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

25.02

France sending more forces to Estonia

25.02

Prime minister calls on party leaders to put differences aside Updated

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

25.02

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

08:14

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

15:54

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine Updated

25.02

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

21:11

Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight Updated

24.02

Estonia, allies to trigger NATO Article 4

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

useful infomation

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: