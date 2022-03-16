Institute director: Will be a while yet until serious Russia-Ukraine talks

News
Estonian Foreign Policy Institute director Kristi Raik.
Estonian Foreign Policy Institute director Kristi Raik. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Speaking on ETV's "Esimene stuudio" on Tuesday night, Kristi Raik, director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute, said that it is currently still unlikely that a ceasefire deal will be reached in talks between Russia and Ukraine, adding that Russia, which has been advancing more slowly than planned, may turn more brutal in war.

According to Raik, the war in Ukraine has not yet reached the point where serious talks could begin.

"Fighting is still continuing on the battlefield right now, and in order to get to the point of real ceasefire negotiations, it needs to reach the point where either side finds that they can't go on or no longer finds it reasonable to wage war anymore," she explained.

The institute director also doesn't think a top meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is realistic at this point either.

"The situation is more positive than we could have expected from Ukraine's view," she said, but acknowledged that Russia isn't going to start radically reassessing its objectives now because of this either.

"Russia is still going to take this as far as it's capable," Raik said. "Since Russia hasn't advanced as well as they expected to, there is a risk that its level of brutality will increase."

Symbolic support for Ukraine is important, including visits and the launching of the EU accession process, she continued. "This sent a symbolic signal [to Ukraine] that you belong to the European family," she said. "All kinds of signals like this are important."

Raik said that the launching of the EU accession process was a very significant and positive step, despite public views to the contrary.

"From Russia's point of view, the West is an enemy in this conflict, and the West has an extremely strong interest in Russia not winning this war," she said. "That may not be stated as such outright, but we understand that this isn't just a matter of Ukraine, but also that how the war in Ukraine ends will be vitally important to European security for decades to come."

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Cinamon leaving Kosmos cinema for good

17:50

War refugees can now apply for subsistence benefits in Tartu

17:24

Raadio 4 editor: In short, Russian-language media landscape is in chaos

17:23

Estonian PM: West should not say it will not intervene in Ukraine

17:02

Seeder to run for Riigikogu speaker against Ratas

16:49

Estonian local governments requesting additional support for refugees

16:20

Economy minister: State could lower price of fuel by 50 cents using taxes

15:51

Center appealing to members to help make €850,000 penalty payment

15:18

Concerns over Kohtla-Järve pupils expressing support for Putin regime

14:48

Environment minister: All sides need to be heeded in logging volume debate

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.03

Prime Minister: Our goal is Putin's complete isolation

15.03

Interest in coming to Estonia and finding work growing in Russia

15.03

Experts: Russia not strong enough to take Kyiv

14.03

Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

15.03

Former president: NATO-Russia Founding Act should be scrapped

12:36

Estonian tech regulator to restrict access to seven Russian websites Updated

15.03

Riigikogu passes communication calling for no-fly zone over Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: