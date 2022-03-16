PPA services restored after technical glitch resolved

Due to a technical glitch, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) service offices were unable to accept document applications or applications for temporary protection or issue documents for over an hour around noon on Wednesday. All PPA services have since been restored and are operating normally.

The PPA announced in an update just before 1 p.m. that the technical issue had been resolved and all services available at its service points were operating normally.

The Ministry of the Interior's IT and Development Center (SMIT) worked on resolving the issue as quickly as possible, the PPA said in a press release late Wednesday morning.

The PPA requested that people not come to its service offices until the problem was resolved.

