PPA services restored after technical glitch resolved

News
{{1647423840000 | amCalendar}}
The PPA office on Tallinn's Tammsaare tee.
The PPA office on Tallinn's Tammsaare tee. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Due to a technical glitch, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) service offices were unable to accept document applications or applications for temporary protection or issue documents for over an hour around noon on Wednesday. All PPA services have since been restored and are operating normally.

The PPA announced in an update just before 1 p.m. that the technical issue had been resolved and all services available at its service points were operating normally.

The Ministry of the Interior's IT and Development Center (SMIT) worked on resolving the issue as quickly as possible, the PPA said in a press release late Wednesday morning.

The PPA requested that people not come to its service offices until the problem was resolved.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Cinamon leaving Kosmos cinema for good

17:50

War refugees can now apply for subsistence benefits in Tartu

17:24

Raadio 4 editor: In short, Russian-language media landscape is in chaos

17:23

Estonian PM: West should not say it will not intervene in Ukraine

17:02

Seeder to run for Riigikogu speaker against Ratas

16:49

Estonian local governments requesting additional support for refugees

16:20

Economy minister: State could lower price of fuel by 50 cents using taxes

15:51

Center appealing to members to help make €850,000 penalty payment

15:18

Concerns over Kohtla-Järve pupils expressing support for Putin regime

14:48

Environment minister: All sides need to be heeded in logging volume debate

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.03

Prime Minister: Our goal is Putin's complete isolation

15.03

Interest in coming to Estonia and finding work growing in Russia

15.03

Experts: Russia not strong enough to take Kyiv

14.03

Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

15.03

Former president: NATO-Russia Founding Act should be scrapped

12:36

Estonian tech regulator to restrict access to seven Russian websites Updated

15.03

Riigikogu passes communication calling for no-fly zone over Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: