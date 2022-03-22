Glia hits $1 billion valuation, total funding over $150 million

Digital Customer Service (DCS) provider Glia on Tuesday announced raising $45 million in Series D funding. The investment was led by New York based-global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners and joined by existing investor Wildcat Capital Management, as well as new strategic investors, including RingCentral, Inc. The latest round of financing brings Glia's total funding to $152 million and its valuation to over $1 billion.

The additional capital will be aimed at research and development and continued innovation in Digital Customer Service, the company said. Glia plans to further invest in advanced AI, analytics, messaging, voice, and video capabilities. Additionally, the capital will aid in the acceleration of Glia's geographic footprint in order to deliver the benefits of Digital Customer Service to financial institutions all over the globe, the press release reads.

"The future of customer service is digital, and those that have yet to take steps to modernize their support and engagement strategies are already behind," said Dan Michaeli, Co-Founder and CEO at Glia. "We're thrilled by our investors' confidence reflected in the round's valuation, recognizing that we've only scratched the surface of what Glia can accomplish," he added.

Glia has offices in Tallinn, Tartu and New York City and posted growth of over 150 percent in 2020. The company had 98 Estonian staff in the fourth quarter of 2021.

--

