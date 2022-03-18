Gallery: Estonia's oldest jazz festival TUJA turns 40

Estonia's oldest Jazz festival TUJA celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2022 and events took place across the country.

This year's concerts took place in Tallinn, Narva, Tartu and Viljandi between March 8 and 12.

Artists in the gallery include Ingrid Rabi Group, Filip Dinev Romann, the Tiina Adamson kvintett and Kõnts who performed at Fotografiska gallery in Tallinn.

