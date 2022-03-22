Rakvere refugee center closing Tuesday, arrivals to be sent to Pärnu, Tartu

News
An Estonian Refugee Council-chartered bus transporting refugees from Ukraine to Estonia.
An Estonian Refugee Council-chartered bus transporting refugees from Ukraine to Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The refugee reception center set up in Rakvere to serve war refugees arriving from Ukraine is closing on Tuesday, the Social Insurance Board (SKA) announced. Further arrivals will be directed to the reception centers in Pärnu or Tartu, from which they will also receive transport to their accommodations if necessary.

Jako Salla, head of social protection at the joint Emergency Headquarters, said that as war refugees are arriving in Estonia primarily via the border checkpoints in Ikla and Valga, it would be reasonable for all initial procedures, including health checks and applications for Estonian personal identification codes or temporary protection, to be conducted at the nearest reception centers — in Pärnu or Tartu, respectively, according to an SKA press release.

"Currently we've made a conscious decision to not direct people to accommodations in Tallinn, and so it is primarily those people with relatives or other acquaintances with whom to stay that are reaching the capital," Salla said. "This is because thus far, Tallinn has accepted the most war refugees, and it would be reasonable to better spread people throughout Estonia."

If any arrivals are in need of housing organized by the state, they will be directed to accommodations from the reception centers in Pärnu and Tartu. "Transport from the reception center to their accommodations will be arranged by the state," the official added.

Those who have already arrived in Estonia but have not yet been able to apply for a personal identification code or temporary protection can do so at their closest Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) service office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Road, scooter accidents rose in 2021 in Estonia

18:08

Survey: Trust in Estonian media growing

17:38

Estonia's coronavirus medicines delayed due to EU negotiations

17:10

Changes to Estonia's parental leave, benefits systems take effect April 1

16:42

Opposition parties aiming to hold-up Aliens Act amendments

16:29

Government to discuss dropping mask mandate next week

16:20

More than 10,000 refugees registered at Tallinn reception center

16:15

Average electricity price rises by €4 on Wednesday

16:08

Nearly 90 percent of adults have developed coronavirus antibodies

15:41

Ministry rejects call for firearms ownership ban on Russian citizens

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:26

Glia hits $1 billion valuation, total funding over $150 million

21.03

Expert: Russia unable to turn the tide of the war using conventional means

21.03

Estonia to temporarily house Ukrainian war refugees on cruise ship

08:55

Ukrainian refugees being offered significantly lower wages than others

21.03

Scientist: Mask rule may be scrapped when Estonia reaches 'yellow level'

10:03

Estonia considering building LNG terminal in Paldiski

09:34

EDF commander: Medium-range air defense would cost roughly €1 billion

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: