Former accident investigation chief due in court over weapons charges

The former head of the authority dealing with major maritime, air and rail accident investigations is due to appear in court over violations in the handling of weapons, including explosives, portal Delfi writes.

Jens Haug, who resigned as chief of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau (OJK) a little over a year ago, is due in court on May 2, Delfi reports (link in Estonian),on charges relating to the illegal handling of firearms, explosives and ammunition, in violation of the Weapons Act.

The company Haug heads up, Eesti Arsenal OÜ, is also being charged as a legal entity, with the illicit transport of strategic goods and providing services related to same.

Eesti Arsenal produces explosives, Delfi reports.

Haug had headed up the OJK, which investigates accidents involving aircraft, boats and trains. He had been its chief since its inception, in 2013.

Haug announced in January 2021 that he was resigning the following month for personal reasons, and had spoken to colleagues about the matter previously. He denied that his departure had anything to do with any new investigation into the 1994 sinking of the MS Estonia.

His formal application for resignation came at the end of last November.

Haug's preliminary hearing takes place via video link at the first-tier Viru County Court, on May 2.

The original EPL article (in Estonian) is here.

--

