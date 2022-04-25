Dangerous ground collapse in Astangu

Ground collapse in Astangu.
Ground collapse in Astangu. Source: Haabersti City District Government
Dangerous land subsidence has taken place at the property at Mäeküla 17 in Astangu in Tallinn's Haabersti district. The city district government urged pedestrians in the area to take care. The reason for the collapse is unknown.

The property owner has been made aware and is looking for ways to make the area safer for pedestrians.

Haabersti City District Elder Oleg Siljanov said that the property at Mäeküla 17 has a trail the locals like to walk. "The depression has occurred largely next to the footpath and while the latter is still there, the ground has crumbled in parts underneath it. Because further collapses cannot be ruled out, people are urged to exercise extreme caution in the area and stay off that part of the path," Siljanov said.

He added that it remains unclear what caused the collapse. "The city government has cordoned off the area and been in touch with the property owner who has also visited the site. The owner has promised to take measures to render the area safer, also involving Environmental Board experts," Siljanov said, adding that the dangerous area could be as big as 500 square meters.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

