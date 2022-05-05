Former Estonian Greens chairman joins Eesti 200

Züleyxa Izmailova joins Eesti 200.
Former Estonian Greens' Chairman Züleyxa Izmailova announced that she had joined the non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 on Thursday.

Izmailova will be responsible for nature conservation, climate and energy issues, and waste management and said progress needs to be made. "Estonia can be an example to the whole world here," she said.

Izmailova stepped down as the Greens' leader after the local elections. She had been a member of the party since March 2015 and between 2005 and 2012 she was a member of the Social Democratic Party.

Eesti 200 formed before the last national election in 2019 and narrowly missed the Riigikogu's 5 percent threshold. For the last year, the party has consistently polled above this.

The next election will be held in March 2023.

Editor: Helen Wright

