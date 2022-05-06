'Let's Do It' community clean-ups taking place around Tallinn this weekend

World Cleanup Day in Lasnamäe.
World Cleanup Day in Lasnamäe. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
"Let's Do It" (Teeme ära!) community clean-ups will take place across Tallinn Saturday to help make the capital city cleaner.

Events will take place in Põhja-Tallinn, Haabersti, Kesklinn, Nõmme and Kristiine districts on Saturday and all residents are welcome to join in. A list of initiatives can be seen here.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said the events are a good way to discover the green spaces in each neighborhood.

"Each and every person who visits Tallinn's many green spaces has an important role to play in keeping them clean and beautiful. Many thanks to everyone who contributes their time and energy!" he said.

Community clean-ups were organized in April in Mustamäe, Pirita and Lasnamäe.

For more information visit the Let's Do It website.

Editor: Helen Wright

