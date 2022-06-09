Personal injuries from road accidents rising in Estonia

News
Scooters in the snow in Tallinn.
Scooters in the snow in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Almost 500 road accidents have been recorded between January and May 2022 and the number of personal injuries is rising, data shows.

In total, 478 accidents were recorded, an increase of 18 on the same period last year, said Villu Vane, an expert at the Transport Administration. There were 557 reported injuries, 21 more than last year.

"If we talk about deaths in traffic accidents, 22 people have already died this year, and that is seven times more than a year ago," he told ERR.

Vane said there has been a significant rise in the number of accidents over the last two years. This may be down to the inclusion of "light traffic", such as scooters, into the statistics which started last year.

While there were 44 reported accidents last spring, there were 63 this year. "These numbers are relatively small, but it is still a significant increase," he said.

Sirle Loigo, a law enforcement officer at the Police and Border Guard Board, did not rule out "light traffic" as the reason for the rise.

"Light traffic is a new thing and it is not supported by infrastructure. It is still very much the case that people's driving skills are still not fully developed and so accidents are easy to come by," she said.

While scooters are supposed to be limited to 25 kilometers per hour, some companies create vehicles that have higher top speeds. Loigo said these can be used on Estonia's roads if they were made before 2021, when new laws were introduced, but not after.

Data from accidents involving "light vehicles" show 75 percent are caused by the driver losing control and almost 30 percent involve alcohol.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:23

Estonian Riina Kionka appointed EU ambassador to Pakistan

11:57

First lady Sirje Karis steps down as Tartu city museum director

11:31

Isamaa deputy chair hints at decision to enter coalition talks with Reform

11:02

Supermarket chains closely guarding e-store turnover figures

10:37

Prosecution preparing Clyde Kull charges

09:55

Personal injuries from road accidents rising in Estonia

09:24

Largest ever NATO exercise taking place in Baltic States, Poland

08:51

Second reading of family benefits bill still ongoing

08:27

Gallery: British embassy event marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

08.06

Isamaa: No surprises at party meetings

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

08.06

Burning bus creates clouds of black smoke in Tallinn

06.06

Quarter of Estonian residents do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine

08.06

Estonian writer opens first 'Introverts Reserve' in Viljandi County

08.06

EKRE leader: Helir-Valdor Seeder touted as possible next prime minister

08.06

Developer plans to renovate Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress by 2025

07.06

Shops and fast-food restaurants struggling with labor shortage

08.06

EKRE accepts Center offer for coalition talks, seeks prime minister seat

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: