Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

On June 1, the first results from the 2021 national Population and Housing Census were published, according to which Estonia's population has increased over the past decade to more than 1.33 million. To better visualize various changes to the population since the last census, Statistics Estonia put them on the map — literally.

The first set of 2021 census data published by Statistics Estonia involved the precise location as well as sex and age distribution of the country's population, which as of December 31, 2021 stood at 1,331,824 overall.

Best viewed on a computer or tablet screen, the agency's interactive story map allows users to better visualize info such as where local populations have shrunk, where they have grown, population density by square kilometer as well as average age by municipality.

Some facts from the census about Estonia's population:

If you were to divide up Estonia's land territory by the square kilometer, 54.2 percent — or more than half of them — are completely uninhabited by humans. Another 14 percent, meanwhile, have a population density of fewer than four people per square kilometer.

Estonia's highest population density is in the Laagna-Liikuri part of Tallinn's Lasnamäe District, where one square kilometer is home to 16,365 people.

Harju County is home to 46.1 percent — or nearly half — of Estonia's total population, including 33 percent in the capital city of Tallinn alone. In contrast, just 0.6 percent of the Estonia population lives in Hiiu County, the country's smallest by population size.

Based on population size, Tallinn is 4,920 times bigger than Ruhnu, the remote island in the Gulf of Riga and smallest municipality in Estonia; Ruhnu is home to just 89 people.

Ranked Estonia's biggest small town (alevik) with a population of 6,352 in 2021, Peetri, located just outside of Tallinn city limits off of Tallinn-Tartu Highway, was home to just 835 people in 2000.

Click here to explore these and more on Statistics Estonia's latest story map and here to read more about the 2021 census.

