Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

News
Population density map according to the results of Estonia's 2021 census.
Population density map according to the results of Estonia's 2021 census. Source: Statistics Estonia
News

On June 1, the first results from the 2021 national Population and Housing Census were published, according to which Estonia's population has increased over the past decade to more than 1.33 million. To better visualize various changes to the population since the last census, Statistics Estonia put them on the map — literally.

The first set of 2021 census data published by Statistics Estonia involved the precise location as well as sex and age distribution of the country's population, which as of December 31, 2021 stood at 1,331,824 overall.

Best viewed on a computer or tablet screen, the agency's interactive story map allows users to better visualize info such as where local populations have shrunk, where they have grown, population density by square kilometer as well as average age by municipality.

Some facts from the census about Estonia's population:

  • If you were to divide up Estonia's land territory by the square kilometer, 54.2 percent — or more than half of them — are completely uninhabited by humans. Another 14 percent, meanwhile, have a population density of fewer than four people per square kilometer.
  • Estonia's highest population density is in the Laagna-Liikuri part of Tallinn's Lasnamäe District, where one square kilometer is home to 16,365 people.
  • Harju County is home to 46.1 percent — or nearly half — of Estonia's total population, including 33 percent in the capital city of Tallinn alone. In contrast, just 0.6 percent of the Estonia population lives in Hiiu County, the country's smallest by population size.
  • Based on population size, Tallinn is 4,920 times bigger than Ruhnu, the remote island in the Gulf of Riga and smallest municipality in Estonia; Ruhnu is home to just 89 people.
  • Ranked Estonia's biggest small town (alevik) with a population of 6,352 in 2021, Peetri, located just outside of Tallinn city limits off of Tallinn-Tartu Highway, was home to just 835 people in 2000.

Click here to explore these and more on Statistics Estonia's latest story map and here to read more about the 2021 census.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:11

Yle: Russian helicopter briefly violated Finnish airspace last month

15:48

Time short for EU climate goals' impact on Estonian agriculture, forestry

12:03

Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

11:25

Anett Kontaveit pulls out of Eastbourne tournament

10:55

Watch again: Academic conference marks 100 years of US-Estonia relations

10:27

Jan Palmer appointed Nordica CEO

09:29

LNG capacity due to be ready in Estonia by end of November

09:22

Estonian scientists: Breakthrough in early cancer detection

08:46

Combined party ratings: Isamaa support rises, Eesti 200's falls

08:00

NGO: not every helper is a supporter and not every supporter is a friend

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.06

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

17.06

Reader's question: What ghastly larvae have covered Kadriorg Park's trees?

17.06

Candidate for US ambassador to Estonia undergoing confirmation process Updated

17.06

Isamaa and SDE: Negotiations still to arrive at core issues Updated

17.06

Otepää war grave excavation reveals no human remains

12:03

Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

17.06

Oil association: Danger of €18 million in tax revenue moving to Latvia

15.06

Center of Tallinn to become 30 km/h zone under new plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: