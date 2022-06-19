ERR in Ukraine: Many residents pass on state offers of evacuation

News
People in the Mykolaivka bomb shelter.
People in the Mykolaivka bomb shelter. Source: ERR
News

Despite constant military activity in the Donbas, many residents refuse when they are offered the chance to evacuate. ERR correspondents Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden visited the small front-line town of Mykolaivka to talk to the locals.

Mykolaivka was home to some 10,000 people before February 24. Less than half remain. The safest place in town is the bomb shelter. Some have been living there since the start of the war. They do not plan to evacuate.

"My pension is tiny, while it takes a lot of money to escape. I would need to rent an apartment somewhere. Acquaintances told me that they did not receive the help promised to them by the government. My grandchild got out and wanted to take me with them, while I said I would not leave. They and their family are young. I will stay here," Zinaida said.

"Please tell me why I should leave my home? I'm a descendant of my parents and forebears. They lived here and didn't leave even during the Nazi occupation. Why should I betray my ancestors? Why should I leave my home?" Valentina said.

Mayor Anatoli Tshentsov is tasked with organizing humanitarian aid and evacuation.

"Humanitarian aid is organized by volunteers, the local government and the state. People are given food aid, which is why they do not want to leave. They say that because I have bread, porridge, butter and other food items, why should I leave?" the mayor explained.

The police are also involved in evacuation. "As the intensity of fire grows, so does the danger for local residents. That is when people start thinking about leaving the dangerous place and moving to where it's safer," police officer Oleksi Akopov said.

It was relatively calm in Mykolaivka on Saturday. No one wished to evacuate.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:45

Ministry: Drug use in Estonia fell between Q1 and Q2 2022

09:27

Archeologists find burnt grains at Rosma ancient settlement site

09:09

Fencer Erika Kirpu finishes in last eight in Antalya

09:08

Estonian sauna culture days kick off in Narva

08:43

ERR in Ukraine: Many residents pass on state offers of evacuation

08:41

Defense minister: Credible deterrence ensures security

18.06

US combat aviation special forces team on working in Estonia

18.06

Men's beach volleyball duo out in world championships quarter finals

18.06

Yle: Russian helicopter briefly violated Finnish airspace last month

18.06

Time short for EU climate goals' impact on Estonian agriculture, forestry

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

15.06

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

18.06

LNG capacity due to be ready in Estonia by end of November

18.06

Combined party ratings: Isamaa support rises, Eesti 200's falls

18.06

US combat aviation special forces team on working in Estonia

17.06

Reader's question: What ghastly larvae have covered Kadriorg Park's trees?

18.06

Yle: Russian helicopter briefly violated Finnish airspace last month

18.06

Estonian scientists: Breakthrough in early cancer detection

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: