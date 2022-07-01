Estonia's annual inflation rises to 22 percent, highest in Eurozone

News
Money.
Money. Source: Alexandr Podvalny/Pixabay
News

Estonia's annual inflation hit 22 percent in June, the highest in the Eurozone, data from Eurostat shows. The average was 8.6 percent up from 8.1 percent in May.

In June, the biggest year-on-year price difference was energy, which has risen by 41 percent. In May, it was 39.1 percent.

This was followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (8.9 percent, compared with 7.5 percent in May), non-energy industrial goods (4.3 percent, compared with 4.2 percent in May) and services (3.4 percent, compared with 3.5 percent in May).

The Baltics had the highest inflation rates, Lithuania followed Estonia with 20.5 percent and Latvia on 19 percent.

The lowest rates were recorded in Malta at 6.1 percent and France at 6.5 percent.

Annual inflation is the change of the price level of consumer goods and services between the current month and the same month of the previous year.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

