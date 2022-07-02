Health Insurance Fund pays out €8,000 in vaccine compensation

Covid vaccination.
Covid vaccination. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A total of €8,000 has been paid out to four successful coronavirus vaccination compensation claimants, according to data from the Estonian Health Insurance Fund.

Riho Peek, head of the fund's finance department, said: "In total, we have made payments from the vaccine insurance fund for €8,000, and the payment has been €2,000 for everyone so far."

In total, 872 claims have been made and 175 have already been dismissed.

To make a successful application, it must be proved the vaccine caused side effects lasting at least four months. These must have been recorded by a doctor.

Editor: Helen Wright

