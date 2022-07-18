Kadriorg celebrates 304th birthday with games, tours and charity concert

On Friday, July 22, Tallinn's Kadriorg Palace and Park celebrates its 304th birthday with an entertainment program including activities and workshops for children, as well as tours of both museums and the park. The celebrations will be rounded off with the 'Music for Peace' charity concert featuring performances by singers musicians from Ukraine.

It all kicks off at 12 noon on Friday, with an outdoor game for families with children. This year's game is inspired by the 'Stylish Things' exhibition at the Kadriorg Museum, which "brings history alive" using everyday objects from the past.

From 13:00, there will be guided tours of the Kadriorg Art Museum, the Mikkel Museum and Kadriorg Park. An introduction to the 'Stylish Things' exhibition is included in the Art Museum tour, while those taking the Mikkel Museum tour will visit the permanent exhibition 'Oriental Porcelain,' which celebrates its 25th anniversary at Kadriorg this year.

Those wishing to participate in the museum tours are required to purchase tickets, while the tours of Kadriorg Park are free of charge.

The 'Music for Peace' charity concert begins at 18:00 in Kadriorg Park. The concert is organized by Kadriorg Park and the Kadriorg Art Museum in cooperation with the Estonian Red Cross. Admission is free for all spectators.

The concert will include performances by Ukrainian soprano Elena Bražnik, who is currently a soloist at the Estonian National Opera, tenor Mykhailo Malafii (Lviv State Opera), and Chamber Orchestra ME104, conducted Aleksandr Bražnik, also from Ukraine and currently chorus master and conductor at Tartu's Vanemuine Theater.

Representatives of the Estonian Red Cross be on hand during the event, collecting donations to support Ukraine.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

