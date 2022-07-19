Lääneranna Municipality to relocate six Soviet monuments to local museum

Six Soviet monuments located in Pärnu County's Lääneranna Municipality will be relocated to a local museum, regional daily Lääne Elu writes.

The Soviet monuments in question are located in cemeteries in Varbla, Hanila, Kirbla and Lihula, the churchyard at St. Elizabeth's Church in Lihula, and alongside Risti-Virtsu Highway in Tuudi — the last of which is the only one of the six not located in a cemetery, Lääne Elu reported Tuesday (link in Estonian).

The monuments in question have been removed from Estonia's national register of cultural monuments, but are listed as grave markers, indicating that someone is buried there. The Soviet monuments will be relocated once their respective vicinities have been inspected using ground radar.

"We don't intend to create a Red Park, but rather preserve history," Virtsu Development Society director Jüri Mõniste told the local paper.

The relocated monuments will be placed in a confined area behind the manor stables at Virtsu Manor, which are also home to Virtsu Museum.

Soviet monument in the churchyard at St. Elizabeth's Church in Lihula. Source: Urmet Kook

--

