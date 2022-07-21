Haapsalu awaiting more info before deciding Soviet monument's fate

A Soviet monument located in Central Haapsalu.
A Soviet monument located in Central Haapsalu. Source: Juhan Hepner
Haapsalu city government is awaiting the results of research it commissioned from the Foundation of Haapsalu and Läänemaa Museums before deciding what to do with a Soviet monument located in the middle of town.

The Soviet monument in question is centrally located between Haapsalu Department Store and the seaside resort town's Old Cemetery, and according to Deputy Mayor Tõnu Parbus (Reform), the situation involving the remains buried under it is complicated.

According to existing information, people were buried in that spot earlier, in tsarist times already, and in addition to Soviet soldiers, people who cooperated with the Soviet regime during WWII killed by occupying German forces were buried there as well.

City officials are hoping that the research they commissioned regarding the site will provide more clarity regarding those buried there.

"Another aspect is also that the loved ones of some of those killed are still around, and they'd also like their loved ones to be buried in their family graves," Parbus added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

