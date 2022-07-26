Government Office creating Communist monuments register

Soviet monument in the churchyard at St. Elizabeth's Church in Lihula.
Soviet monument in the churchyard at St. Elizabeth's Church in Lihula. Source: Urmet Kook
A working group established by the Government Office is asking members of the public to report monuments with occupation symbols to a new register.

It is estimated that there are between 200 and 400 memorials or monuments beating symbols of an occupying power in Estonia, but no database contains them all. The group is now starting to map them.

The next step will be to find out who owns them or the land they are situated.

"Gravemarkers and memorials bearing symbols of occupying powers do not belong in Estonia's public space, but we deal with them in a balanced and dignified manner," working group head Asko Kivinuk said in a press release. 

The working group supplements the work of the Ministry of Defense's War Graves Commission, which only deals with the reburial of graves. Removing memorials is not part of its remit.

Emails can be sent to [email protected]

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, discussions have been held across the Baltic states about what to do with the remaining monuments commemorating the USSR.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

