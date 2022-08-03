Police investigating burning of excavator at Auvere Power Plant

Excavator destroyed by fire at Auvere Power Plant.
Excavator destroyed by fire at Auvere Power Plant. Source: ERR
An excavator at Auvere Power Plant outside of Narva was completely destroyed by fire overnight Tuesday. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) are investigating.

The burned up excavator had been involved in the removal of a Red Army howitzer at the Eesti Energia-owned power plant on Tuesday, helping out the truck transporting the howitzer away from the plant after the truck had gotten stuck.

The East Prefecture of the PPA has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

The howitzer being removed from the property at Auvere Power Plant on Tuesday. August 2, 2022. Source: Enefit Power

Originally placed there to commemorate a victorious offensive by the Red Army in World War II, the howitzer was removed from the property at Auvere Power Plant on Tuesday and relocated to the nearby Vaivara Sinimäed Museum.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

