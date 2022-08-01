Political analyst: Narva tank monument object of political struggle

News
Tank T-34 monument north of Narva, Ida-Viru County.
Tank T-34 monument north of Narva, Ida-Viru County. Source: Visit Estonia
News

Political scientist Peeter Taim believes that Soviet monuments in Estonia, and especially the Tank T-34 monument in Narva, are becoming a core issue of the soon-to-begin Riigikogu elections campaign.

Political analyst Peeter Taim told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news that politicians are trying to make the possible removal of the tank monument in Narva a part of the elections campaign.

He compared the situation to when politicians were arguing over the fate of the Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn. The controversial monument was removed from Tallinn's Tõnismäe urban region to the Defense Forces Cemetery in 2007, soon after the Reform Party won the elections.

"The Reform Party and its leader Andrus Ansip built their campaign on promising to remove the statue from the heart of the capital. As Ansip advertised removing the monument, his opponents hoped to attract the votes of Russian-speaking citizens by opposing the move. But it is a fact that now, the unfortunate tank [in Narva] has been made an object of political struggle," Taim concluded.

Art historian Aleksandra Murre said that it is advantageous to wage the monuments war before elections as it stirs passions. She added that it would not be wise to just tear down all Soviet monuments, and that a more thorough debate is needed.

"The problem is not with monuments but people. And the rapid and forced process we are seeing today holds nothing positive for society," she suggested.

Historian David Vseviov said that the Tank T-34 in Narva became an issue not because of looming elections but after Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 that altered its symbolic meaning.

"We are seeing the tanks of the same country, its legal successor fire on peaceful residents. And having picked a side in this war, we cannot see this symbol for anything less than it is," he suggested.

"We'll have to hope people will understand, but I see no other choice in this situation but to remove that tank," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:20

Läänemets: Narva tank needs to be removed with dignity

16:10

Juhan Parts: Estonia should build two new Auvere power plants

15:54

Outgoing Competition Authority chief to advise on electricity market reform

15:47

Estonian crisis hotline expanded to include Ukrainian-speaking providers

15:27

Legislative amendments harmonize PPA salaries with other state agencies

15:26

Jüri Vips fifth in Hungary F2 race

14:52

Top volleyball player signs with French team

14:36

Kaarel Tarand: Katri and the tank

14:19

Haapsalu library traces roots back to 19th century lounge

13:53

Anett Kontaveit remains WTA world number two

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.07

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

31.07

ADHD drugs already discounted for all — but health fund says it's a glitch

13:07

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

31.07

Mirotvortseva breaks Estonian record and makes world top ten

08:08

Pollution from small vessel that sank in Tallinn Bay impossible to clean

31.07

Volunteers all over Estonia make camouflage netting for Ukraine

30.07

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees still living on ferry in Tallinn harbor

31.07

Fuel leaking from boat that sank in Tallinn Bay

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: