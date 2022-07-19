Estonia's inflation up to 22 percent in June, still fastest in EU

news
Groceries being bagged at a Lidl store in Tallinn.
Groceries being bagged at a Lidl store in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

Estonia's annual inflation rate increased to 22 percent in June, once again clocking the fastest inflation in the European Union.

June inflation was lowest at 6.1 percent in Malta, 6.5 percent in France and 8.1 percent in Finland, according to Eurostat data published Tuesday (link to PDF).

Estonia saw the fastest inflation last month at 22 percent, followed by 20.5 percent in Lithuania and 19.2 percent in Latvia.

On month, annual inflation fell in two EU member states and rose in 25 in June.

Overall inflation in the Euro area increased to 8.6 percent in June, up from 8.1 percent in May and 1.9 percent last June.

The EU's overall annual inflation stood at 9.6 percent in June, up from 8.8 in May and 2.2 on year. 

Last month, the greatest contribution to the annual inflation rate in the euro area came from energy, which contributed 4.19 percentage points, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco with 1.88 percentage points, services with 1.42 percentage points and non-energy industrial goods with 1.15 percentage points.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

