Additional new refugee info center opens in Narva square

The Social Insurance Board (SKA), the City of Narva and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) opened a new information center for war refugees on Monday, expanding on assistance arriving refugees are being offered right at the Estonian border checkpoint.

"The war refugees arriving in Estonia have endured a grueling journey," SKA director general Maret Maripuu said according to a press release. "It's essential that we ensure arrivals that they've reached a country where they will be helped. Of course all the crucial questions won't come to mind all at once, and war refugees need advice and help days and weeks after arriving in the country as well."

Maripuu thanked the volunteers and the City of Narva for helping refugees who have arrived in Estonia through the northeastern border city. "Together we're contributing to Ukraine winning this war," she added.

Refugees arriving across Estonia's eastern border in Narva will continue to receive initial assistance and advice right at the border, provided by both Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and SKA employees.

A temporary info point set up in Peetri Square (Peetri plats) by volunteers in early July proved, however, that refugees who have already been in the country for a few days already still need help as well.

Located at Peetri plats 3, in the same building as various city government offices and Narva Visitor Center, the new war refugee info center will initially be open 24/7.

IOM to tap into extensive network, experience

In addition to SKA, the City of Narva and IOM ⁠— a UN agency ⁠— will also be on site at the center to provide arrivals with information regarding services available to them.

Among others, the team hopes to be able to advise refugees whose plans going forward are unclear or who don't have any prior contacts with local volunteers, friends or loved ones in Estonia.

"In cooperation with SKA, IOM on its part is trying first and foremost to support vulnerable refugees who want to reach their family members or relatives in some other country," explained Anneli Vares, head of office at IOM's Estonian representation.

"As an international organization, IOM has a broad global network of representations and long-term experience in ensuring the safe movement of people, and we're prepared to utilize this in Estonia to support refugees from Ukraine," Vares said.

Tent set up as a welcome center by volunteers near the border checkpoint in Narva. July 2022. Source: ERR

The City of Narva has also provided space in the same building for the nonprofit Ukrainian Compatriots of Narva (MTÜ Narva linna Ukraina kaasmaalaskond) as well, where volunteers helping arriving war refugees can work.

Officials hope that the physical proximity between the volunteers' headquarters and the new information center will help promote even closer cooperation.

Other centers in Tallinn, Tartu, Jõhvi, Pärnu

SKA also currently continues to operate refugee information centers in Tallinn (Tallinn Bus Station, Lastekodu 46), Tartu (Riia 179A), Pärnu (Pikk 18) and Jõhvi (Viru 5A) as well.

Located 50 kilometers west of Narva toward Tallinn, the agency's bigger info center in Jõhvi can offer arriving war refugees psychosocial crisis help, food aid as well as emergency accommodations.

The new refugee info center opened in Narva on Friday is located at Peetri plats 3. It can be contacted in Estonian, English or Russian via the Estonian state helpline at 1247 (+372 600 1247 from abroad) or via email at [email protected]

