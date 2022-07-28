Print newspapers will not be sold on Mondays starting from August 1

Estonian newspapers.
Estonian newspapers. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Starting from August, four print newspapers will not be available in retail as wholesaler Lehepunkt has decided to end Monday deliveries following economic reasons. The change does not concern subscribers.

Starting from Monday next, it will be impossible to buy daily newspapers Õhtuleht, Eesti Päevaleht, Postimees and Lõuna-Eesti Postimees on the first day of the week as these are the only newspapers published on Monday.

Lehepunkt gave the market situation and sky-high fuel prices as the reason. The company's portfolio has shrunk by a third as periodicals from Russia can no longer be marketed in Estonia and following changes in sales dynamics.

"Considering labor costs, fuel prices and environmental effects today, Monday deliveries are simply not sustainable anymore. The decision was not an easy one to make, while we needed to find the solution with the smallest impact on readers," said Kristo Heinmaa, executive manager of Lehepunkt, owned by Norwegian company Reitan Convenience AS.

The company said that print newspaper sales are lowest on Mondays. While the difference in sales volume compared to other days of the week can be many times, the company's delivery vehicles still have to drive 5,000 kilometers every night.

"Giving up Monday deliveries allows us to ensure quality service on other days, that fresh print editions will reach sales locations all over Estonia five days a week," Heinmaa said.

The executive manager of Lehepunkt added that the decision does not affect subscribers of the four papers, only their retail availability.

Heinmaa pointed out that newspapers reach shops four times a week in Latvia and Lithuania. In Sweden, Norway and Denmark, wholesale of periodicals is handled by various service providers that ensure deliveries on different days and routes.

Estonia has around 1,400 periodicals sales locations.

Lehepunkt OÜ started in 2000 and makes sure most newspapers and magazines sold in Estonia reach supermarkets, grocery stores, kiosks and filling stations every morning.

The company offers around 800 different periodicals (including 300 Estonian and 500 foreign publications), as well as transport and packaging services.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

