'They calm down in the drying cabinet' — Tallinn cat grooming salon owner

Cat grooming salon owner Piret Heinroos has been grooming cats for nine years, and her skills even attract business from across the Gulf of Finland. ETV's "Ringvaade suvi" interviewed Heinroos about her work.

"We have 200 on file," Heinroos told the show, which takes a lighter look at the news during the summer months, about how many four-legged clients regularly visit the Tallinn-based salon. "They've been amassed over nine years."

Beautifying cats is a surprisingly time-consuming activity. Combing, washing, trimming, nail cutting and drying take approximately two and a half hours in total. The felines' faces are ears are brushed gently with a toothbrush as well.

Heinroos' grooming salon also has a special drying cabinet for its clients.

A cat in the drying cabinet. Source: ETV

"They calm down in the drying cabinet," she said when asked why they are used. Cats are usually placed in the cabinet for about 20 minutes and then blow-dried by hand for another 20.

"You have to use a hand blowdryer in any case," she said. "They become beautiful when combed — both with a comb and a brush."

Heinroos' talents also attract customers from Finland, where this kind of service is usually twice the price.

