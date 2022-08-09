Health Board: New COVID-19 cases stabilizing, not yet declining

A Health Board sign encouraging people to wear masks in a Tallinn shopping mall.
A Health Board sign encouraging people to wear masks in a Tallinn shopping mall. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
New cases of coronavirus are stabilizing but there is no sign of a decline yet, the Health Board said in its weekly forecast. As of Monday morning, 143 people were being treated in hospital for the virus.

In total, 4,654 new cases were added to the statistics last week, 2,239 were confirmed by a laboratory while 2,415 were clinically diagnosed, said Olga Sadikova, the agency's chief specialist in the Department of Infectious Diseases.

"The morbidity is showing signs of stabilization, but it is still too early to talk about a decline. Rather, there is a small fluctuation at the moment, but the next weeks will provide clarity," she said.

The R rate is currently, 1.03, meaning the number of cases is rising. The government's risk matrix put the spread of the virus at "average".

The average number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over the last seven days is 9.1, a fall from last week.

On Monday, 143 people with coronavirus were receiving hospital treatment and 87 had severe cases. It is expected to stay at 140 this coming week.

Last week, six people died and they were aged between 69 and 102.

An additional, 4,864 vaccinations were administered last week, of which 421 were first doses. Vaccination coverage of the whole population is 63.5 percent.

The weekly wastewater analysis shows the spread of the virus is in the "orange danger level" and is approximately 60 percent. The number of orange and red areas has increased. The most particles, this week, were found in Elva in Tartu County.

Editor: Helen Wright

