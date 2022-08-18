Sikkut: No government agreement on subsidies for struggling companies

Measures to support businesses struggling with record high electricity prices have not yet been agreed upon by the government, Minister of Economic Affairs Riina Sikkut (SDE) said on Wednesday. So far, discussions have only been theoretical.

Businesses will be excluded from the government's new universal electricity service, which is for private consumers. Neither will they have the opportunity to reduce their workload during peak hours.

Sikkut told ERR that supporting private consumers will indirectly reach companies because customers will not need to change their spending patterns if utility costs are lowered.

The topic was discussed on Monday by the government, the minister said.

"Measures directed at individual companies were not agreed upon. At the same time, this question is asked almost every day. If we look at energy prices, what could the solutions for companies be: either reducing network fees, similar to last year, [or] abolishing the renewable energy fee," she said, listing options.

Giving subsidies to sectors impacted by Russian sanctions or those hit hardest by energy prices would be reasonable, she said. However, she said the topic may need to be revisited in the coming months.

Discussing priorities, she named the transport sector, which is currently feeling the effects of rising record high fuel prices.

The minister said the issues will be raised during budget negotiations.

