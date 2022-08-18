Sikkut: No government agreement on subsidies for struggling companies

News
Riina Sikkut.
Riina Sikkut. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Measures to support businesses struggling with record high electricity prices have not yet been agreed upon by the government, Minister of Economic Affairs Riina Sikkut (SDE) said on Wednesday. So far, discussions have only been theoretical.

Businesses will be excluded from the government's new universal electricity service, which is for private consumers. Neither will they have the opportunity to reduce their workload during peak hours.

Sikkut told ERR that supporting private consumers will indirectly reach companies because customers will not need to change their spending patterns if utility costs are lowered.

The topic was discussed on Monday by the government, the minister said.

"Measures directed at individual companies were not agreed upon. At the same time, this question is asked almost every day. If we look at energy prices, what could the solutions for companies be: either reducing network fees, similar to last year, [or] abolishing the renewable energy fee," she said, listing options.

Giving subsidies to sectors impacted by Russian sanctions or those hit hardest by energy prices would be reasonable, she said. However, she said the topic may need to be revisited in the coming months.

Discussing priorities, she named the transport sector, which is currently feeling the effects of rising record high fuel prices.

The minister said the issues will be raised during budget negotiations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:39

Marju Himma: Monument conflict stirred up by political gain

13:38

Estonia manages to buy 250 GWh of gas but forced to pay more

13:10

Jüri Ratas to star in 'Dancing with the Stars' reboot this fall

12:54

Tanel Kangert 10th in Munich road race

12:51

Estonia's president helps weave camouflage nets for Ukraine

12:21

'Dangerous' weather warning issued until Saturday in Estonia

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

11:15

CO2 quota price at all-time high

11:07

Sikkut: No government agreement on subsidies for struggling companies

11:02

Anett Kontaveit out of Cincinnati women's doubles

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

17.08

Estonia's record electricity price: Everything that could happen, happened

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

17.08

Estonian FM: It is possible to bar Russians with EU-issued tourist visas Updated

16.08

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument

10:21

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18 Updated

17.08

Estonia's average electricity price to drop to €555 per MWh on Thursday

17.08

PPA: Narva peaceful overnight following tank monument removal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: