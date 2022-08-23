Average monthly pension to increase by more than €100 next year

News
Pensioners in Tallinn (picture is illustrative).
Pensioners in Tallinn (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In its latest forecast, the Ministry of Finance has indicated that the average old-age pension in Estonia, which, this year is €595 per month, will rise to €704 in 2023.

The increase takes into account the introduction of both an extraordinary €20 monthly increase as well as basic income tax exemption for recipients of the state pension.

The tax exemption also means pensioners will pocket a larger share of their pensions, which according to the Ministry of Finance will help speed up the recovery of their purchasing power.

Pensions are indexed annually in Estonia, with increases coming into effect every April, according to calculations which take into account the pension insurance component of the social tax for the previous year, as well as inflation. An individual pension is calculated for each person, depending on his or her previous work contribution.

This year, the government set the pension index at 1.079, meaning after indexation, the basic monthly pension amounts to €255.76 or €7,718 annually. The national pension, for those who lack the required 15-year minimum pension qualifying period is €275.30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:21

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal procurement stalls

17:16

Tallinn Zoo celebrating birthday with special program on Thursday

17:09

Average monthly pension to increase by more than €100 next year

16:57

Minister: Power outages unlikely in Estonia but risks have gone up

16:48

Vanemuine Theater opens new season with festival in Tartu

16:18

Enefit Power salary talks in Ida-Viru County will be tense

16:03

Seventh "Aparaaditehase Festival" set to take place in Tartu this weekend

15:50

Kelly Sildaru attending pre-season New Zealand training camp

15:46

Gallery: Trad.Attack! perform spectacular live show in Tartu

15:38

Siim Kiisler, Kristjan Vanaselja elected deputy chairs of Parempoolsed

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

22.08

EDF Deputy Commander: Ukrainians have up to 10 weeks for counter-attack

22.08

Feature: We need to talk about Narva

07:51

Minister: FSB claim of alleged assassin fleeing to Estonia is provocation

22.08

Meelis Oidsalu: The real reason for the intelligence chief quitting

22.08

Daily: Kallas speaks up in support of Sanna Marin after dancing video leak

13:00

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

20.08

Estonia's electricity prices to reach as low as €0.44 per MWh on Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: