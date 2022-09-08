Estonia, Poland to jointly procure short-range air defense systems

News
Mesko development manager Przemyslav Kowalczuk and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.
Mesko development manager Przemyslav Kowalczuk and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur. Source: Kaitseministeerium
News

Estonia and Poland will jointly procure short-range air defense systems in a "landmark" deal that is part of a drive to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.

The Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) and the Polish defense technology company Mesko have signed an agreement to buy Polish-made PIORUN short-range man-portable air defense systems (MANPADs).

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said this is a leap forward for the Estonian short-range air defense capability, which in turn is an upgrade for Estonian self-defense capability as a whole.

"This procurement is also a landmark for our defense cooperation, both in terms of strengthening regional security as well as bilateral cooperation," he added.

The system can hit targets from a distance of up to eight kilometers and can be used both in the daytime and at night. It is already being used in Poland and Ukraine. 

PIORUN short-range air defense system. Source: Kaitseministeerium

Deputy Chief of Defence major general Veiko-Vello Palm called the new air defense system an asset to the Defense Forces' capability to destroy targets in the air.

"First and foremost, [it] will increase the mobility and reaction speed of our air defense capabilities. This means we will be better defended at precise locations, where and when it is needed most," he said. 

The Estonian government has allocated €103 million from the defense reinforcement package to strengthen air defense capabilities.

Pevkur said the benefits stemming from the joint procurement include faster delivery and the technical fit of the Polish weapons systems, which allows for "continued development of the Estonian defense capability" and a secure supply chain. The countries will also be able to organize the validation of weapons systems and missile testing jointly.

Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak and Estonian Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur. Source: Ministry of Defense.

Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said the deal proves Poland's armament industry is able to produce "good, proved and modern" equipment for both the country and its allies.

"Estonia is our close ally. And it is a historic moment for our joint, bilateral cooperation among us as allies as well as defense industry cooperation," he said.

The first PIORUN deliveries are expected in the second half of 2023 and training will begin next year before the systems are delivered to Estonia. It will be used in brigades and territorial defense units.

One of the weapon's benefits is that it can be moved quickly and stealthily to areas at risk of a landing operation or to an area, where it is known that the enemy's movements are covered by close-range air support from helicopters or fighters, the Estonian Ministry of Defense said. Additionally, the system is hard to detect and destroy for the enemy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:49

Minister: Teacher wage hike will cost state around €100 million

10:14

Statistics: July accommodated tourist numbers up 26 percent on year

09:57

Justice chancellor: Narva council sessions held in Russian may not be legal

09:27

Estonia, Poland to jointly procure short-range air defense systems

09:08

Reform MP hits out at ministry's summer economic forecast criticism

08:59

Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem sign midfielder Palumets from Paide Updated

08:58

Tartu's Ekraan cinema building may be replaced by commercial property

08:22

Egg prices may rise further still on spring's increase

07:33

Narva council proposal to take government to court over tank removal fails

07.09

Estonia's top cultural organizations call for wage rises to support sector

Watch again

Most Read articles

07.09

Baltic states reach agreement on limiting entry to Russian tourists Updated

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

06.09

Estonia buys 10 more electric trains

07.09

Statistics Estonia: August consumer price index up 24.8 percent on year Updated

07.09

Next year's minimum wage hike to boost other benefits as well

07.09

Two prosecutors dismissed over alleged corruption in criminal proceedings

07.09

Back-up plans exist for Russia shut-off of Narva reservoir scenario

05.09

Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: