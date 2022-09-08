August 2022 was hottest in Estonia for 100 years

August was the second warmest summer in recorded Estonian history, and more-or-less the hottest in living memory, ETV meteorologist Ele Pedassar says.

Appearing on morning talk show "Terevisioon", Pedassaar noted that this was particularly applicable to the second half of the month, when the mercury broke the 30C mark at times.

The last hotter August on record fell exactly 100 years ago, in 1922, she said.

As to autumn and winter, Pedassaar said later on this month, which has seemed doubly chilly after August, will warm up in part due to the effects of Hurricane Danielle, still moving across the Atlantic.

Those effects are likely to be felt from late on next week, though there will be a lot of fluctuation into October, with a chance of storms, rain and wind, and possibly even sleet or snow flurries during the half-term school break.

As to winter temperatures, highly anticipated this year due to the soaring energy prices, Pedasaar simply noted that the past few winters have been milder than the overall average, adding that minimum temperatures – and this goes for summer-time too – have not been dropping to as low levels in recent times, as they used to.

Finland and Latvia similarly reported record-breaking August average temperatures.

