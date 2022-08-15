Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning

With temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees Celcius this week, the Estonian Weather Service has issued a "potentially dangerous" level one warning.

The agency forecasts temperatures ranging between 28 degrees and 31 across the country on Monday and the good weather is expected to last until August 19.

The level one warning means the weather is defined as "potentially dangerous" and is the lowest on its three-point system.

The Estonian Weather Service advises people to be attentive if they plan to go outside and keep themselves informed about the weather conditions.

The level one warning issued on August 15, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service

