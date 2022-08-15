Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning

News
Tallinn's Kalaranna Promenade on Friday, the first day it was officially open to the public. July 22, 2022.
Tallinn's Kalaranna Promenade on Friday, the first day it was officially open to the public. July 22, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

With temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees Celcius this week, the Estonian Weather Service has issued a "potentially dangerous" level one warning.

The agency forecasts temperatures ranging between 28 degrees and 31 across the country on Monday and the good weather is expected to last until August 19.

The level one warning means the weather is defined as "potentially dangerous" and is the lowest on its three-point system.

The Estonian Weather Service advises people to be attentive if they plan to go outside and keep themselves informed about the weather conditions.

The level one warning issued on August 15, 2022. Source: Estonian Weather Service

More information can be viewed on the service's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:16

Land Board: July real estate transactions down 17 percent

13:09

Foreign intelligence chief to lead State Forest Management Center

12:58

Tallinner bit by viper blames untended green area

12:54

Narva Heritage Society against keeping relocated tank in Narva

12:48

Estonia win three medals at Euro offshore sailing championships in Norway

12:23

Sunflower fields in Viljandi County attracting local tourists

11:58

Estonian swimmer Zirk makes Euro semi-finals in Rome

11:51

Estonia deports two Russian journalists for making 'propaganda'

11:23

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

10:51

Estonia's liquidity reserve shrinks by €2.4 million in half a year

Watch again

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: