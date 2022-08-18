'Dangerous' weather warning issued until Saturday in Estonia

A level two "dangerous weather" warning has been issued by the Estonian Weather Service until Saturday (August 20) as temperatures are set to rise above 30 degrees Celcius).

The temperature is expected it be between 30 and 33 degrees across mainland Estonia over the coming days, the agency said.

"The average air temperature will remain around 25°C," it wrote.

When a level two warning is issued, the service advises people to be "very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast".

A level two warning was issued on August 18 due to hot weather. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

More information can be found here on the Estonian Weather Service's website.

A level one warning was issued earlier this week.

