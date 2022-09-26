Ministry: LNG terminal conditions to be clarified in October

News
News

Usage conditions for Estonia's new LNG container ship will be clarified next month, Timo Tatar, undersecretary of Energy of the Ministry of Economy, said on Monday. Discussions are still being held about where the ship will dock.

Estonia and Finland will share the LNG storage container when it is completed and it will be able to dock on either side of the Gulf of Finland.

Last week some of rules for market participants were announced but they are not yet in place. Tatar said they will be clarified in October and then companies will be able to book slots.

"While no one can book their slots, everyone is afraid that they might not be able to access the terminal. This is an understandable concern that we would like to get off the table as soon as possible," said Tatar.

It is still not known if the ship will dock in Finland or Estonia, but for Estonia's supply, it does not matter as both countries are connected to the Balticconnector pipeline, Tatar said. He said final analyzes are underway.

When the bilateral agreement was concluded during the spring, it was said whichever country built the terminal first would receive the ship. At the time it was thought Finland would not be able to develop its capacity by the winter, but this is not the case now.

"During the summer, the Finns put in a lot of effort, and so at the moment, it seems that [the construction of] both the Paldiski and Inkoo quays are moving at more or less the same pace. This means that other criteria will obviously be considered when locating the ship," said Tatar.

Ministry: Upkeep of terminal important even if ship docks in Finland

Tatar said if the ship docks at the Finnish terminal, Estonia will still consider the upkeep of the new Paldiski facilities a priority.

He said the quay will not be used for any other purpose and the government wants the terminal to be able to receive LNG ships in the future. If it is not used this winter, the state may buy it based on "real costs".

"Of course, our interest is not that we should buy the quay, our interest is that the infrastructure contributes to the security of gas supply in one way or another, so that it is possible to receive ships there," Tatar said.

While some market participants doubt there is enough need for two LNG berths with similar capacities, Tatar said other assessments say the opposite.

"We can see scenarios where market demand is greater than one terminal can provide," he said, adding it may be possible to sell LNG on to other countries in the region.

"The reason why gas prices are so expensive in Europe today is that Europe does not have enough LNG receiving capacity. Any receiving capacity and infrastructure can provide different opportunities in the coming years," said Tatar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:04

Estonian state-owned airline Nordica hiring 250 more people

18:56

Ministry: LNG terminal conditions to be clarified in October

18:27

Rising construction costs stalled development of several cultural landmarks

18:09

Kontaveit and Kanepi train together ahead of WTA 250 Tallinn Open

18:07

Estonia's average electricity price falls to €142 on Tuesday

17:39

Estonia beat Malta with late Anier strike to win Nations League group

17:09

Minister: Permanent Narva dam threat solution ideally in place next winter

17:06

Frontline cameraman: Things done in Ukraine even worse than Chechen war

16:35

New law permits one free higher education degree over ten years

16:00

Parempoolsed hope to make business register by early October

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia grid connected to Europe 'in 12 hours' in event of Russia blackout

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

24.09

PPA: Estonia has denied entry to Russian dual citizen Schengen visa-holders

13:48

Historian: I do not believe Putin is strong enough to clock out himself

14:21

Elering chief: PM did 10 years of Rescue Board's work in one speech Updated

24.09

Professor: Estonians might not even notice disconnecting from Russian grid

11:32

Tallinn Soodla water reservoir drying up due to climate change

09:41

Police: Fewer Russian citizens crossing the border

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: