Estonian defense chief: New capabilities offset Brit soldiers' departure

According to Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Lieutenant General Martin Herem, the EDF was already aware that the British contingent would be leaving Estonia in December. Speaking on Vikerraadio show "Uudis+," Herem said, that the departure of British soldiers would be compensated for by the EDF's new capabilities.

"For members of the Defense Forces, this was not really news. It was already known before. I don't want to comment on this political decision in any way," Herem said.

"The number of boots on the ground in Estonia in the form of allied troops is important, but we also have to look at what other capabilities have been brought here in the meantime, or which are ready to arrive here immediately," he added.

"I've talked before about intelligence capabilities, we've talked about fire support capabilities and air defense capabilities, which should offset all of this," Herem added.

British newspaper The Times wrote on Wednesday, that the 700 soldiers brought to Estonia in February will return home to the UK in December, with no current plans for them to be replaced. Under the move, the number of British troops stationed in Estonia would be roughly halved.

