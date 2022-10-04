US military financing to Estonia reaches $140.5 million in 2022

News
NATO, Estonian and US flags.
NATO, Estonian and US flags. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

The United States Congress approved a supplemental funding package this week which will bring the total Foreign Military Financing (FMF) provided from that country to Estonia to US$140.5 million.

The bulk of this sum will go towards the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) procurement program, planned to be completed by 2025.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "The US initiative in this security crisis has been strong and in addition to supporting Ukraine, their support also extends to those countries that have supported Ukraine."

"The approval of another supplemental package of military financing, which includes the Baltic region, clearly shows the dedication of the US to the NATO principles of collective defense – not just in words, but also in action," minister Pevkur continued, via a Ministry of Defense press release.

This financing is part of a comprehensive package of defense aid which the US has directed towards raising the defense capabilities of Ukraine as well as the NATO eastern flank countries.

The US has already supported various defense development projects in Estonia, while the past five years' support for procurement and infrastructure projects have totaled US$228 million, the defense ministry says.

Previous support has included the replenishment of stocks of large-caliber ammunition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Defense

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:35

Tartu participatory budget voting starts Thursday

11:11

US military financing to Estonia reaches $140.5 million in 2022

10:58

Ministry not to launch misdemeanor procedure against Pakosta over expenses

10:14

Census: More people of foreign origin consider themselves ethnic Estonians

09:30

Minister in Dublin: Domestic violence prevention needs cooperative approach

08:55

Latvian president provisionally invites Kariņš to form up coalition

08:46

Maasikas: Ukraine afraid of West getting distracted, not Moscow's threats

08:29

Jõelähtme gravestone yields riddle of indecipherable text

08:03

Opposition MP: Infrastructure investment should be boosted as economy cools

07:36

Outgoing Life Sciences University rector to run for Reform in 2023 election

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

03.10

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

03.10

American translator opens multilingual bookstore-cafe in Haapsalu

03.10

Russian at Finnish border: If things were different, I wouldn't have left

03.10

Estonian president: Russia trying to force Europe into a corner

29.09

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: