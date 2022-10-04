US military financing to Estonia reaches $140.5 million in 2022

The United States Congress approved a supplemental funding package this week which will bring the total Foreign Military Financing (FMF) provided from that country to Estonia to US$140.5 million.

The bulk of this sum will go towards the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) procurement program, planned to be completed by 2025.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "The US initiative in this security crisis has been strong and in addition to supporting Ukraine, their support also extends to those countries that have supported Ukraine."

"The approval of another supplemental package of military financing, which includes the Baltic region, clearly shows the dedication of the US to the NATO principles of collective defense – not just in words, but also in action," minister Pevkur continued, via a Ministry of Defense press release.

This financing is part of a comprehensive package of defense aid which the US has directed towards raising the defense capabilities of Ukraine as well as the NATO eastern flank countries.

The US has already supported various defense development projects in Estonia, while the past five years' support for procurement and infrastructure projects have totaled US$228 million, the defense ministry says.

Previous support has included the replenishment of stocks of large-caliber ammunition.

