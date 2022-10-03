Supreme Court ruled in Covid restrictions case

News
Coronavirus restrictions signage, in three languages.
Coronavirus restrictions signage, in three languages. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Supreme Court has issued its ruling in the Covid restrictions case; it will be published on November 1.

Supreme Court spokesperson Arno Põder told ERR that the Supreme Court had initially asked that the parties submit their statements by the end of August, but the Riigikogu requested an extension of a few of weeks due to their summer recess.

Põdra said that given the size and complexity of the case the court decided to grant the request.

"The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court has now reviewed the matter and the decision will be announced on November 1," Põder confirmed.

The first-tier Tallinn District Court, in a ruling on May 31, upheld the appeals of 56 people who challenged the Covid restrictions and exemptions from restrictions imposed by the state last year. The court found that some of the provisions of the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act (Estonian acronym NETS) were unconstitutional.

For example, the court determined that requiring a Covid certificate violates some people's fundamental rights and is not an appropriate measure to prevent infection, prevent transmission or reduce disease burden in general.

The Tallinn District Court then referred the case to the Supreme Court for a constitutional review.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:07

Weekly: PPA gets to grips with electric patrol car

16:38

Kristian Jaani to head the Police and Border Guard College

16:19

Labor Inspectorate: Employers should ensure heating cuts don't harm staff

16:04

Estonia to more than double mental health funding to €7 million in 2023

15:50

Ministry provides over €300,000 towards explosives disposal for Ukraine

15:29

Mälksoo: In Putin's world, strength is law

14:58

Supreme Court ruled in Covid restrictions case

14:29

Pfizer Covid drug still has not reached Estonia

14:14

Estonian TSO chief consulting defense industry's Milrem via private firm

14:00

Estonia missing out on €145 million in VAT from foreign e-shops

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

29.09

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

30.09

Eurostat: Inflation in Estonia 24.2 percent in September

13:15

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

10:34

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

01.10

MFA: renewed travel warnings prompted by changing situation in Russia

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

12:53

Russian at Finnish border: If things were different, I wouldn't have left

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: