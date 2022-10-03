Supreme Court ruled in Covid restrictions case

The Supreme Court has issued its ruling in the Covid restrictions case; it will be published on November 1.

Supreme Court spokesperson Arno Põder told ERR that the Supreme Court had initially asked that the parties submit their statements by the end of August, but the Riigikogu requested an extension of a few of weeks due to their summer recess.

Põdra said that given the size and complexity of the case the court decided to grant the request.

"The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court has now reviewed the matter and the decision will be announced on November 1," Põder confirmed.

The first-tier Tallinn District Court, in a ruling on May 31, upheld the appeals of 56 people who challenged the Covid restrictions and exemptions from restrictions imposed by the state last year. The court found that some of the provisions of the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act (Estonian acronym NETS) were unconstitutional.

For example, the court determined that requiring a Covid certificate violates some people's fundamental rights and is not an appropriate measure to prevent infection, prevent transmission or reduce disease burden in general.

The Tallinn District Court then referred the case to the Supreme Court for a constitutional review.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!