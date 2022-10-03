Ministry provides over €300,000 towards explosives disposal for Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has earmarked a total of €337,216 for explosives disposal equipment, to be sent to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes. The equipment will be used to de-arm and remove landmines, unexploded shells and other dangerous ordnance.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said: "We are responding to Ukraine's request to send explosive ordnance disposal equipment to reduce the daily risks for people suffering due to the horrors of war and help restore normal living conditions."

"This way, we can also support reconstruction efforts in anticipation of Ukraine's victory because removing explosive devices from the ground could take years and it can hinder crucial work on rebuilding what has been destroyed in the war," Reinsalu continued, via a ministry press release, noting that due to Russia's war on Ukraine, a vast quantity of mines and other ordnance left behind by the invaders will continue endanger the lives of millions of Ukrainians on a daily basis.

The €337,216 will be provided to the civilian Rescue Board (Päästeamet), which will assemble the required explosives disposal equipment, with a view to its dispatching to Ukraine in the near future.

--

