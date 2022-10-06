'Nihestus' design clinches top prize in Tallinn's Klindipark idea competition

Architecture firm OÜ Sfäär Planeeringud won the design idea competition to find a solution to connect Tallinn's Klindipark (Klint Park) with Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita.

Tallinn said the company's proposal "Nihestus", put together by Kerttu Kõll, Lauri Läänelaid, Triin Kampus and Alvin Kanarbik, stood out for its "comprehensive spatial solution".

It included ideas about how to deal with noise and air pollution and urban space development. The architects also made proposals about how to protect and preserve the park's natural environment.

Klint Park Source: Tallinn City Government.

The team received €12,000 prize money and the design process is expected to start at the end of the year.

OÜ Studio Tallinn was awarded second place, followed by OÜ Ninja Studio and OÜ Kino Landscape Architects.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said the redevelopment of the area was one of the most important parts of Tallinn's European Green Capital proposal.

Tallinn wants to create a continuous, almost nine-kilometer-long park area on the limestone strip in Lasnamäe.

