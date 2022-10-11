Estonia's David Irhin wins gold at World Junior Kickboxing Championships

David Irhin with his coaches
David Irhin with his coaches Source: Marek Krugol/WAKO
18-year-old David Irhin brought home the gold for Estonia from the WAKO K1 World Junior Kickboxing Championships in Jesolo, Italy.

Irhin defeated Erasyl Amangeldinov of Kazakhstan 3-0 in the men's 60 kg final to earn his first career World Junior Kickboxing Championship title. To reach the final, the Estonian defeated the strong and technically experienced Turkish fighter, Polat Yusuf in the semis, after previously overcoming Jaydan Stafford of the USA in the quarters with a superb knockout. A total of 13 fighters took part in Irhin's weight category at the championships.

Estonian was also represented in Jesolo by Marika Truuvärt who took home a bronze medal, and Nikita Mikitjanksi, who, despite an outstanding debut failed to win a medal on this occasion.

The WAKO Junior Kickboxing Championships in Italy attracted more than 2,000 competitors from different 63 countries. This year, Russian and Belarusian participants were excluded due to sanctions.

Editor: Michael Cole

