Estonian kickboxer wins gold at juniors European championships

Aleksandra Džikajeva.
Aleksandra Džikajeva. Source: Marek Krugol/WAKO
18-year old Estonian kickboxer Aleksandra Džikajeva won a gold medal at the WAKO Juniors European Kickboxing Championships in Montenegro.

Džikajeva defeated Russian fighter Diana Sat in the final match of the -48 kg women's tournament and earned her second career juniors championship. In 2019, Džikajeva won gold in the -44 kg category at the European championships held in Hungary.

The European championships saw a total of 1,128 fighters from 39 countries participate.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

