Estonian kickboxer wins gold at juniors European championships

18-year old Estonian kickboxer Aleksandra Džikajeva won a gold medal at the WAKO Juniors European Kickboxing Championships in Montenegro.

Džikajeva defeated Russian fighter Diana Sat in the final match of the -48 kg women's tournament and earned her second career juniors championship. In 2019, Džikajeva won gold in the -44 kg category at the European championships held in Hungary.

The European championships saw a total of 1,128 fighters from 39 countries participate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!