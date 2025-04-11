Estonian kickboxer Alexandra Dzhikaeva wins gold at Thailand World Cup

Estonia's Alexandra Dzhikaeva has won gold at the Thailand Kickboxing World Cup 2025 in Bangkok.

In the final of the competition, Alexandra Dzhikaeva recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Austria's Olah Kingso.

This is the third gold medal for 21-year-old Dzhikaeva at the World Cup., having also previously won golds in Italy (2025) and Turkey (2024).

The victory in Bangkok also moves Dzhikaeva to the top of the world rankings. Her main goal this year is to achieve success at the World Championships, which will be held in October in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

A total of 630 competitors from 51 countries took part in the Thailand Kickboxing World Cup 2025 in Bangkok. The competition was held under the auspices of the World Association of Kickboxing Associations (WAKO).

