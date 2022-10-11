Lux Express bus driver killed in head-on collision

Estonian-Russian border in Narva.
Estonian-Russian border in Narva. Source: ERR
A long-distance bus driver with carrier Lux Express was killed in an accident close to the Estonian-Russian border on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Russian side of the border, near to the town of Kingisepp, at around 1.15 p.m. on Monday, and involved a head-on collision with a truck, with the driver of the latter vehicle at fault, Baltic Times reports.

The company has expressed its its condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the deceased.

The fatal accident took place at Kingisepp, around 30km east of the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Google Maps

None of the 16 passengers on the bus, which was traveling on Lux Express' St Petersburg-Riga route, were seriously injured though 12 were taken to hospital for check-ups, while another Lux bus driver also on board was hospitalized with injuries.

The passengers were citizens of Latvia, the Russian Federation, Germany and Uzbekistan.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Baltic Times

