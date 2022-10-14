Swedbank CEO: Estonian firms' cashflow under huge amount of pressure

News
Olavi Lepp
Olavi Lepp Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian businesses may soon reach a limit beyond which it will no longer be possible to progress, Olavi Lepp, head of Swedbank Estonia, told the Delfi Portal's business page, and some companies may fold as the country's international competitiveness continues to wane.

In an article which appeared on Delfi Ärileht Friday (link in Estonian), Lepp said:  "It's not as if our customers are doing anything inherently bad or wrong, but rather the surrounding environment is somewhere that clearly demands its share," adding that Estonian companies are facing much pressure on their liquidity," adding that Swedbank has been noticing changes in the behavior of their customers.

At the same time, while plenty of money is flowing out, companies will have to think about how to cover their revenue side, and, according to Lepp, it is clear that businesses' cash flows are under severe pressure. 

"Those who succeed in passing on the costs to the customers will be able to break even. However, if this exceeds their capabilities, more serious problems will surely await them," he added.

The competitiveness of Estonian companies in export markets also plays an important role, Lepp added.

"Taking a look at Scandinavia and Central Europe and observing the increase in costs, the question arises whether Estonia is an attractive place for others to purchase goods and services from or not. This (lack of competitiveness - ed.) may end up with some Estonian manufacturers being forced to stop production," Lepp added, highlighting the severity of the situation

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:32

Association: Loan should be taken out to rebuild main highways

12:56

Estonian Crop Research Institute builds new hall for sustainable production

11:35

Number of suspects in Kohtla-Järve corruption investigation rises to 17

11:01

Minister: FRSU vessel going to Finland doesn't render our LNG berth useless

10:12

Daily: Former president working for EPL, Delfi ahead of Riigikogu election

09:33

Swedbank CEO: Estonian firms' cashflow under huge amount of pressure

09:02

President Karis in Iceland: Small countries can join forces to aid Ukraine

08:27

Raadi war grave remains reburied at Tartu cemetery

08:05

Prosecutor's office appeals release of Kohtla-Järve corruption suspect

07:44

Gallery: Saaremaa-based boatbuilders BWB clinch business of the year award

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

13.10

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

13.10

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

13.10

Third of private consumers switch to new universal electricity service

12.10

Polar bear Nora from Tallinn Zoo died in Vienna

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania

12.10

Estonia's gasoline prices continue to rise

12.10

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: