Police arrest man after Tallinn knife attack

PPA-released photos of the suspect in Tuesday's knife attack in Kadriorg.
PPA-released photos of the suspect in Tuesday's knife attack in Kadriorg. Source: PPA
A man has been arrested following a knife attack in Tallinn's Kadriorg district.

At a little after 12.20 p.m. Tuesday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified about a fight in a store in Kadriorg, east of the city center.

A 45-year-old man was stabbed in the incident, and has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A little over two hours later and after issuing the man's photo via their social media page, the PPA announced that they had apprehended and arrested the individual in the Kristiine district.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

