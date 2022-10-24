Tallinn continues new hospital planning despite lack of funding

News
Tallinn Hospital model.
Tallinn Hospital model. Source: Tallinn city government
News

Reform Party ministers decided in June that Estonia will not use EU funds earmarked for the Tallinn Hospital. Even though Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart has admitted that the city cannot afford to build the hospital complex alone, planning continues and will require over €20 million in the coming years.

The EU Recovery Fund was set to contribute €280 million towards the hospital project. But while the cost of the hospital was initially estimated at around €400 million, soaring construction prices mean that no one really knows how much it would cost to build today. Estonia's previous health and labor minister, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Talen Kiik (Center) said that he is convinced the new government will find the money needed to build the hospital following spring parliamentary elections.

"Suggesting that it is impossible for the state to support the hospital project is nonsense. Estonia has seen back-to-back state budgets sporting a deficit of €1 billion. The Tallinn Hospital requires €300-400 million over three or four years, while the state finds ten times that money to spend on other things," Kiik suggested.

Minister of Health and Labor Peep Peterson (SDE) admitted that the Tallinn Hospital will not be allocated funds from next year's budget, giving uncertainty surrounding the project as the reason. But the minister has tasked Ministry of Social Affairs Undersecretary Maarjo Mändmaa with coming up with a new financing model in the coming months.

"I hope to see proposals in February-March at the latest. Whether that will prove possible remains to be seen," Peterson offered.

Preparations for the construction of the hospital are handled by the Tallinn Hospital Foundation. Its head Sven Kruup is certain that planning work will continue for which €21 million is needed.

"The conceptual design is about to be completed, and we will finish the main design by 2024, which is when the construction tender can be held," Kruup said.

He pointed out that funding for the Tallinn Hospital is still included in European Commission documents. "The need for the hospital is long-term. It goes beyond a single elections cycle, and we need to look 50 years into the future here."

But isn't it too risky to spend tens of millions on a major project based simply on the hope that money for it will be found?

Kruup said that the government must fund at least half of the project as half of the hospital's patients will be from outside Tallinn. He added that renovating existing buildings cannot create new quality. The head of the foundation said it is prepared to finish construction by 2028 and the hospital could move in the following year. However, the question of funding is still completely unresolved.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:18

Estonia's stabilization reserve shrinks by €3 million on quarter

16:00

Indrek Tammekänd: Let us raise the salary of the new RMK director

15:50

Days after Paide mayor resignation, Türi municipal mayor resigns as well

15:41

War of Independence Victory Column renovation now expected in 2023

15:24

Ministry planning gaps in the Väike Strait Dam

15:16

Tallinn Airport parking lots packed as schools go on fall break

14:49

Daily: New study looks at Estonians' attitude toward environmental values

14:31

Bill of amendments to allow Estonian state to step in on place name changes

14:15

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

14:04

Additional €10 million for universities could be spent on heating

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

22.10

Infectologist on Covid: We have developed an immune memory

10:03

EDF general: Falling back in Kherson major hurdle for Russian troops

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

Estonia leading EU project to secure Ukraine's cyber, data security

22.10

Tax authority to require platforms to share income info

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: