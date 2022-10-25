Court ruling on Ossipenko arrest expected November 3

Judge's seat in an Estonian court (photo is illustrative).
Judge's seat in an Estonian court (photo is illustrative). Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
According to prosecutor Alan Rüütel, the Tartu County Court will rule on an appeal launched by the prosecution against the decision not to place Kohtla-Järve businessman Nikolai Ossipenko under formal arrest, on November 3.

On October 6, Viru County Court rejected the prosecution's request to place Ossipenko, who is suspected of involvement in corruption activities relating to alleged bribery and influencing the awarding of local government contracts to private firms in the Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi areas, under formal arrest on health grounds. However, the court also expressed concerns that Ossipenko, may continue to partake in corrupt activities should he remain at liberty.

"I have submitted an expert report regarding the current state of Mr Ossipenko's health to the court, with the aim of demonstrating whether he is, for instance, capable of remaining in custody. I consider that, in this case, the prosecution is correct, and that the individual can and should be arrested," Rüütel told ERR.

"The court said that the decision will arrive on November 3. Depending on that, we will then have to decide what to do next," he added.

Ossipenko was originally taken into custody on October 4, along with 10 others in connection with the case, including Kohtla-Järve council chair Tiit Lileemets, deputy chair Maria Merkulova, deputy mayors Evelyn Danilov and Vitali Borodin, and some of Ossipenko's business associates. All were subsequently released.

Editor: Michael Cole

