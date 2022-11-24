Study: Size of home library affects chances of going to university

Research-Education
Home libraries have always played an important tole in educational opportunities in Estonia.
Home libraries have always played an important tole in educational opportunities in Estonia. Source: Thomas Hawk/Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)
Research-Education

Recent years have seen efforts to dial back educational inequality in Estonia and elsewhere in the world. Tallinn University scientists looked into why educational stratification is still a problem, suggesting that higher education access also depends on the size of home libraries.

"We wanted to identify factors that manufacture educational inequality. We concentrated on how parents' educational and cultural background affects their children's opportunities in higher education," Triin Lauri, one of the authors of the study, docent of public policy at Tallinn University, said.

The research team analyzed the transfer of inequality in six countries: Estonia, Czechia, Sweden, Germany and the U.K. The focus was on youths with three background markers that favor studying: mother with higher education, father with higher education and a sizable home library. People in this group were compared to those who only had one out of three factors.

It turned out that while the number of families where all three conditions are met is growing, the latter's effect on whether children continue studies is lessening. At the same time, the negative effect of not having favorable background conditions has also grown.

"If both parents lack higher education and the home has few books, there is almost 100 percent certainty that their child will not obtain a higher education in all countries," said Ellu Saar, study co-author and professor at the Tallinn University Institute of Social Sciences.

Estonia compared to other countries

The negative effect of lack of favorable conditions was felt in all countries, while it was especially prominent in Estonia and Czechia. This is in line with earlier studies. "Mother's higher education and the number of books at home have always played a role in educational differences among Estonian youths," Triin Lauri said, adding that it was nevertheless surprising how clearly parents' lower level of education and modest selection of books at home manifested.

Sweden stood out in that lack of parents' higher education and scarcity of books played less of a role in whether children continued studies or not. The negative effect of lack of background conditions has been falling from one year to the next in Sweden. This clearly differs from the education inequality models in other countries.

The situation in Germany was similar to Estonia in that favorable conditions rather have a modest effect on continued studies, while negative conditions are a major hindrance. This trend was reversed in the U.K. Compared to the other countries, unfavorable conditions were less of an obstacle.

Books shape environment growing up

The study relied on data from the PIAAC study of adult skills where participants were asked to estimate the number of books they had at home on a scale of 0-500. "Even though the method has been criticized, we can say it is a representative and widespread measure of cultural capital," Lauri said. Around 5,000 people took part in the study in Estonia.

The data does not say whether the children read the books. "Prior studies have also demonstrated that the presence of books is more important than whether they are read," Ellu Saar said. She added that Estonian homes tend to have more books than those in other countries.

The researchers said that an abundance of books points to a certain type of parent and a home environment that has a positive effect on studies and general development of children.

The study was published in the International Journal of Comparative Sociology.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:53

Study: Size of home library affects chances of going to university

16:37

Parties' protection money: Religious organizations to get tens of thousands

16:04

Gallery: Joint Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Kymi Sinfonietta concert

15:36

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks at New European Bauhaus event in Finland

15:36

Bank of Estonia economist: Average wage purchasing power fell further in Q3

14:20

Estonia threatening to use veto right in Russian oil price cap dispute

14:01

Parties to reveal candidate lists in coming months

13:45

National Archive finds streets named after Red Army soldiers inappropriate

13:15

Estonia sets 2023 immigration quota

12:50

Eesti 200 secures major donations from IT businessmen after chairman change

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

23.11

Driverless delivery robots to hit streets of Tallinn's medieval Old Town

23.11

Astronaut candidate Maris Tali to find out ESA decision on Wednesday

23.11

Tallinn to remove cycle lane separating poles from December

13:15

Estonia sets 2023 immigration quota

14:20

Estonia threatening to use veto right in Russian oil price cap dispute

09:10

Statistics: Average monthly wage in Estonia up 8 percent to €1,679

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: