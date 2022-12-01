Fireplace and furnace stock running out in Estonia

News
A fireplace.
A fireplace. Source: ERR
News

Soaring electricity prices and fear of blackouts have sent people buying and installing fireplaces. Demand for heating elements is so high that manufacturers are having trouble keeping up.

Andrus Schults, sales consultant for Kaminakoda, said that demand is the highest he has seen in his 30 years in the business. So many people want a fireplace that the shop is running out of things to sell. "Even such stove-makers' staples like chamot bricks are hard to come by."

The situation is the same elsewhere in Europe. Schults said that European heating element makers are receiving four or five times the usual number of orders.

"I hosted a factory representative last week. They have opened three new production lines, hired hundreds of additional workers, while all of it requires materials. Things are not forecast to get better in the near future," Schults remarked.

Interest in furnaces, fireplaces and stoves first peaked during the coronavirus pandemic, said Hannes Puu, manager of Kaminakeskus.

"Many tried to move to their summer homes. But these were mostly meant for summertime use, meaning they did not have enough heating elements," Puu suggested.

Interest spiked further when gas and power prices started climbing last fall. "Most customers are private residence owners who had previously switched to electric heating and heat pumps," Puu described.

But there are also apartment and terraced house owners, people from the city and the countryside. Demand for cheap stoves is highest," Puu said. "Ready-made metal stoves that provide heat and can be used for cooking. People want products in the cheaper €500 price group, while those are the hardest to come by," he suggested.

Schults said that if 20 years ago, people wanted the most powerful fireplaces, buildings have become more energy efficient since then and fireplaces more modest. "There is also great interest in devices that accumulate heat. This causes power to be distributed much more evenly in the room with the heating element."

Fireplace sellers admit that customers are looking for alternatives to relying on the electricity and gas markets. Once bought, stacked firewood stops getting more expensive. While sellers still have some products in stock, fitters have their hands full, with waiting times stretching into months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

09:07

Alexela: MLA that went to Finland also a fit for the other terminal

09:03

Statistics: Industrial production falls by 5.8 percent on year to October

08:39

Minister says he hopes to persuade cabinet on RMK felling volume reduction

08:23

Fireplace and furnace stock running out in Estonia

08:17

Postimees: Actor who is alleged favorite of Vladimir Putin lands in Tallinn

07:44

Estonian MPs: As much aid as possible must continue to reach Ukraine

07:21

Justice chancellor: Local governments must ensure kindergarten places

07:16

Estonia-Latvia electricity connection stays at two-thirds capacity to 2025

30.11

Estonian government makes one-off Russian pensions payment

30.11

Elering completes LNG ship reception pier at Paldiski

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

30.11

Weekly: The rise and rise of Estonian cricket

30.11

Tallinn to hike public transport fares by a third next year

30.11

November inflation rate in Estonia was 21.4 percent

30.11

Elisa, Telia, Tele2 all hiking prices despite growing profits in 2021

29.11

Estonia's €2 coins dedicated to Ukraine enter circulation Tuesday

30.11

Photos, video: Estonian Embassy in Washington suffers massive water damage

29.11

Kallas: If they win elections, EKRE must be given chance to form government

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: