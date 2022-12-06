Daily: Simson might not have access to EU and NATO classified information

Kadri Simson (Center), Estonia's Commissioner to the EU. Simson holds the energy portfolio. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Daily Eesti Päevaleht wrote on Tuesday that European Commission for Energy Kadri Simson has avoided directly answering the question whether she has full access to EU and NATO classified info. Simson claims she has all the necessary permits.

Asked whether the commissioner from Estonia has all necessary permits to access sensitive EU and NATO information, Simson replied: "I meet all necessary conditions to do my job."

When the journalist inquired whether this means she has the permits, Simson repeated her point, adding, "I attend NATO briefings when invited." Because NATO briefings can sport different levels of security clearance, Simson eventually remarked: "I am not involved with NATO military planning, nor will I be in the future."

The commissioner admitted that she does not have Estonian state secrets clearance. "I was invited to participate in Estonia's security briefings. This requires state secrets clearance. I gave it up as I did not see the need or time to pursue it," Simson said.

The paper reported that Estonian government ministers have access to NATO and EU classified info or will in the near future.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Eesti Päevaleht

