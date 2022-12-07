S&P changes Estonia's outlook to negative

News
Tallinn city.
Tallinn city. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) affirmed Estonia's rating at the recent AA- level but changed the outlook from positive to negative.

Estonia's rating is still supported by strong institutions and solid economic and fiscal policy, as well as EU and NATO membership, the agency said.

However, Estonia's credit could be affected by economic, financial or foreign effects associated with the conflict – the threat of recession could be more lasting.

The war has already left its mark on the Estonian economy, with inflation hitting 22.5 percent to affect household income and business investments.

S&P finds that European support offsets these effects in part. Estonia is looking at €6.7 billion in 2021-2027. Low unemployment, strong household savings and favorable fiscal policy are also seen as mitigating factors.

Estonia's average economic growth for 2024-2025 is forecast at 2.8 percent.

While Estonia's public debt will grow by 1.9 percent in 2022-2025 in the wake of defense spending, the need to help refugees and potentially lower tax receipt due to the recession, it will remain considerably lower than in many other European states.

S&P said that Estonia's rating could be lowered should effects of the conflict escalate to hit state finances, growth and competitive ability.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:57

Estonia revokes 'Kremlin activist' Aleksandr Kornilov's residence permit

14:52

Three die in overnight apartment fire in Setomaa village

14:36

EKRE regional coordinator: Party does not choose candidates based on fame

14:08

Tallinn initiates detailed planning process for new US Embassy building

13:38

Pentus-Rosimannus admits to regional support deal with Social Democrats

13:02

Global Estonian Report: December 7-14

12:36

S&P changes Estonia's outlook to negative

12:18

World market oil price drop causes prices to fall at pumps in Estonia

12:12

Tallinn named European Capital of Sport 2025

11:48

Lääne-Viru County lists: One of the big parties bound to lose out

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

06.12

Authorities caution against driving Wednesday morning as snowfall continues

06.12

Russian independent TV Rain (Dozhd) loses license in Latvia Updated

06.12

Expert compares attacks on Russian military airfields to sinking of cruiser

05.12

Prime minister: Any current talk of peace with Russia is dangerous

06.12

Sebe, Lux Express seek €2 million state compensation over free transport

08:18

Kaja Kallas fifth in POLITICO 'Class of 2023' influential Europeans list

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: